UniFarm (UFARM) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, UniFarm has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $114,333.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

