Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 79.8% Over Last 7 Days

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Upfiring has a market cap of $120,051.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 79.8% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.97 or 0.00423701 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $649.38 or 0.01004271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.