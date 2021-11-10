Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $313.71

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.71, but opened at $251.00. Upstart shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 173,040 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.95.
In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.