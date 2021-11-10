Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $313.71

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.71, but opened at $251.00. Upstart shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 173,040 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

