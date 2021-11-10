Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.17

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.17 and traded as low as $66.13. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 8,244,687 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682,242 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $172,239,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $86,461,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,301,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

