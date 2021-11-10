Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $492,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $450.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $314.58 and a twelve month high of $452.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

