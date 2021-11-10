Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.68% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $548,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

