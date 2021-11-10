Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,494,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.47. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

