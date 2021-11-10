Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

