VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $46.81 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $46.81 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

