Wall Street Games (WSG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.99 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $4.99 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.