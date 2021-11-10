Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 47.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 27.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after buying an additional 233,046 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2,889.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

