Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,886 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

