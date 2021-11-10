Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 86,438 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

RCUS stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.