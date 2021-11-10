Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

