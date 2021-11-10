Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,019 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.30 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.