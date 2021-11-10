Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

