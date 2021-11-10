Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.