Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,443 shares of company stock worth $124,414,566.

SNAP stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

