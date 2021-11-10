Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $756,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 70,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after acquiring an additional 203,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.