Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

ACAHU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.