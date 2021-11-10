Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of CNVY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

