Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

