Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 3.93. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

