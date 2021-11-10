Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $93,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.