Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.