Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GH Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

GHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. GH Research PLC has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.