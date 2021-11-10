Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

