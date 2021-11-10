Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 138,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $8,374,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 42,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

