Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Medallia by 81,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medallia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

