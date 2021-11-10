Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTECU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of OTECU stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

