Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

