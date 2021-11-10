Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 288,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

