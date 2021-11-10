Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 12,374 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 368.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,190 shares of company stock valued at $36,231,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

