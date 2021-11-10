Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UGI by 112,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

