Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,415 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.38.

REGN stock opened at $616.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.