Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.