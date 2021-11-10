Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,266 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.12 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.