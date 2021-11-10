Walleye Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.