Walleye Capital LLC Sells 6,180 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $932.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock valued at $798,317,052. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

