Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

IAS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

