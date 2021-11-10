Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

IYR stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

