Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,966,000 after purchasing an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

