Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

NYSE:OSK opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

