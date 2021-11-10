WaykiChain (WICC) One Day Volume Tops $2.94 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $2.94 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

