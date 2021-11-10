Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB):

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/4/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 670,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

