Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

