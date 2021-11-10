Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 191,390 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

