Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 71,801 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,936,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

