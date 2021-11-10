Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 12,888 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE:XPO opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

