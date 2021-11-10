Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 40,096 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Banner worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $11,393,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.